Tunch Ilkin was everything to everybody in Steeler Nation for 41 years in the black and gold family. His passing from ALS and pnuemonia at 63 was not unepected, but it was a dagger in the heart of a city of football fans. It wasn’t because of Pro Bowl play on the gridiron but Hall of Fame Humanity off of it. Ilkin taught Steelers linemen the “Tunch Punch”, but his lessons in live and love for black and gold bleeders everywhere touched hearts. This leads to the topic of the final episode of the most unique member of BTSC’s family of podcasts.