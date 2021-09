Texas won the coin toss to open the game. It went downhill from there. The Longhorns and Razorbacks traded punts on each of their first two possessions, but offensive line problems quickly surfaced for the Longhorns. Texas struggled to get anything going in the run and pass. Bijan Robinson had to avoid Arkansas defenders in the backfield, and Hudson Card rarely had a clean pocket to pass from. This lasted for most of the first half, even against a three-man Arkansas rush.