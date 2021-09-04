Noah Fant, Robert Tonyan highlight tier three TE group

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Start of the Week: Jalen Hurts at Falcons -- As a second-round rookie, Hurts started and finished three games in Year One. Those three starts spanned Weeks 14-16 against the Saints, Cardinals, and Cowboys, and in that time, only Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson scored more fantasy points among quarterbacks. Hurts went over 300 yards passing in two of the three outings and posted rushing lines of 18-106-0, 11-63-1, and 9-69-0. In Week 17, Hurts wasn’t able to finish the game in a contest the Eagles tanked, but he added two more rushing touchdowns in that one. The rushing upside is undeniable. Voted a team captain, Hurts’ leash is probably longer than the new Eagles’ coaches are letting on, and he gets a cupcake Week 1 draw. Last year’s Falcons allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks and made no substantial, if any, upgrades on that side of the ball. Or any side of the ball for that matter. Being played in a dome on fast-track turf, this game has big scoring upside despite its middling 48.5-point total. Rushing upside plus Atlanta’s brutal pass defense locks Hurts in as a QB1.