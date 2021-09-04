CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Self-portraits captured in total darkness – in pictures

By Alice Fisher
The Guardian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Melanie Issaka made her series Locating the Personal in total darkness in her bedroom. Her self-portraits are photograms, a camera-less way of making images. She lay on sensitised photographic paper and struck poses, recording moments away from the world. Issaka, who was born in Ghana and lives in London, is fascinated by what it means to be black, British and female. “I ask questions about my place in the world. Society teaches us to look at ourselves through the eyes of others; we feel like strangers in our own bodies. This work examines my relationship with myself and the space I occupy.”

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Society
Related
PhotographyWashington Post

These ‘gut-wrenching, scary, spectacular’ photos capture 9/11’s trauma

The sound, a colossal crashing, a chilling vibration — “the loudest, most horrible sound I’d ever heard” — pulled Lyle Owerko out of his apartment on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, onto the street, where his other senses came under assault: The smell — acrid, industrial. The sight — strangely cinematic yet too frighteningly real. The sky was a rich, lush blue; the air, crisp and inviting that morning, was now rapidly souring.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Backlit Portrait Photography Tips

Use the “halo light” pattern in your photo lighting. Here is a photo tip I’ve recently read that I disagree with:. “When photographing people, always make sure to avoid direct sunlight in the background of the photo. This will make odd shadows and add an undesirable element to the picture.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

A Resplendent Self-portrait by Tourmaline Enters Getty Collection

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Currently, a search for “Tourmaline” on the Getty Museum’s website yields two, decades-old papers: one on the makeup of sand samples taken from the Mogao Grottoes in China’s Gansu province, and another on the mineralogical composition of clay casting cores for Renaissance bronzes. However, that search query will soon generate more than references to the borosilicate mineral. Los Angeles’s Getty Museum has acquired its first work by Brooklyn artist, trans activist, and 2021 Guggenheim Fellow Tourmaline. Though it’s too soon to say when the new acquisition, a photographic self-portrait titled “Summer Azure” (2020), will go on display at the Getty, it can currently be viewed in the group exhibition Born in Flames: Feminist Futures at the Bronx Museum.
Visual Artcreativeboom.com

Pablo Tesio hopes his simple, bold and graphic illustrations will spark emotion

In a world full of constant information, Pablo Tesio's illustrations are a refreshing break from it all. Straightforward and bold, it's an aesthetic that he adores due to its merging of handcrafted techniques and digital simplicity. "Little imperfections on the lines or the use of heavy textures can turn digital art into more 'palpable' visuals," he shares. "It feels more intimate and unique."
Visual ArtPosted by
The Guardian

Liu Xiaodong’s portraits of the Chinese diaspora in London – in pictures

“My work is always about movement, about migration,” the Chinese figurative painter Liu Xiaodong has said. Liu, who is based in Beijing, spent nearly a month in June 2019 portraying Chinese expats in London for a series called New England, recently published in book form (Nero Editions, €20). His subjects are broadly affluent – a billionaire’s daughter, a banker, a polo player – and Liu captures them in moments of downtime, sprawled on a sofa or sweaty after a game. Signs of material success can be seen in the background, but the eyes and faces of several of the subjects – betraying uncertainty, sometimes sadness – disrupt the sense that leaving China and integrating in England has been easy. “In today’s world there are conflicts and contradictions everywhere,” Liu believes. “It’s almost an artist’s duty to narrate, to depict the conflicts in the world.”
Brooklyn, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

The Birdhouse Gallery Presents Selfie: Artists Self Portraits

The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY. The gallery is on the street level and always viewable during daylight hours. This show will be installed from September 4 through September 23 . There will be an opening reception with two of the artists tomorrow , 5-7 pm.
Photographyartnet News

Be Your Wonderful Self: The Portraits of Beauford Delaney

“[Beauford] Delaney repeatedly turned to art to annihilate the boundaries of fixed identity in ways that were not simply aesthetic…but also spiritual. Such ecstatic annihilations ran between his purely abstract paintings and his portraits, animating his figurative and non-figurative work alike."[1] —Mary Campbell.
Photographyfloridaweekly.com

PORTRAIT ARTISTS KNOW…

With most people able to snap photos from a smart device at any moment, you might think portrait artists are losing work. But they are still busy capturing people and pets in ways that photographs will never convey. “There’s something about having a human touch,” says artist Marti Koehler. “It’s...
Visual Artwypr.org

Portraits Of 'Women Behaving Badly'

“Women Behaving Badly” is the title of the new Baltimore Museum of Art exhibit that explores how art has been used for centuries to perpetuate gender stereotypes. Senior curator Andaleeb Banta takes us behind the scenes. The exhibit is only display through December 19th.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

House of Ashes takes the Dark Pictures Anthology to a thrilling new setting

The annual releases of the Dark Pictures Anthology is a bit of a double-edged sword. The prospect of regular titles is a tantalising one for horror fans, but there is also a worry that such an approach could lead to simple reskins like the worst of yearly sports franchises. Fortunately, on the evidence of my hands on time with House of Ashes, Supermassive Games are not resting on their laurels. This not only feels like a more polished experience, but takes us to a fascinating new setting as well.
Video GamesIGN

The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes - First 15 Minutes of Gameplay

House of Ashes is the third game in The Dark Pictures Anthology series and focuses on a stranded military unit having to navigate through a buried Sumerian temple deep underground. Tension and hard decisions lead gameplay in House of Ashes, some of which you can see in these first fifteen minutes of gameplay.
TV & VideosTelegraph

Judy gets the last laugh as slapstick show presents a less violent Punch

For centuries the Punch and Judy man has delighted children everywhere, with his characters’ slapstick adventures and sometimes violent domestic confrontations. But now a practitioner of the craft who is himself barely out of childhood is bringing his own perspective to this timeless form of entertainment. And Josh Neville, who...
EntertainmentGoldendale Sentinel

Mystery Picture

Do you give up on who is in or what this picture is about? Guess, so since we didn’t get any responses to it. Oh, well. Let’s try again this week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy