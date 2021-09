Over the weekend, Jeff Capel and his staff hosted one of their top targets, Ryan Dunn, for an all-inclusive official visit. Dunn, who traveled to Pittsburgh with his parents, is a 6-foot-7 wing who has seen his recruitment absolutely blow up this summer after reclassifying from 2021 to 2022. Dunn included Pitt in his top 8 just weeks ago, and now shortly after, he visited Pitt.