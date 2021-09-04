CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Ethnic tensions flare up in Montenegro over church ceremony

By PREDRAG MILIC
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KlZYu_0bmh9bcg00
Montenegro Tensions Church People attend the arrival of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, in front of the Serbian Orthodox Church of Christ's Resurrection in Podgorica, Montenegro, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Serbian patriarch Porfirije arrives at Podgorica ahead of the inauguration of the new bishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro scheduled in Cetinje, sparking tensions. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje and briefly removed some of the protective metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. (AP Photo/Risto Bozovic) (Risto Bozovic)

PODGORICA, Montenegro — (AP) — Protesters clashed with hundreds of riot police in the old capital of Montenegro on Saturday, setting up blockades of tires and large rocks ahead of the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the small Balkan nation.

The ceremony planned for Sunday in Cetinje has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from neighboring Serbia in 2006.

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police in Cetinje and briefly removed some of the protective metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. Montenegrin state RTCG TV said the protesters broke through a police blockade at the entrance to Cetinje and threw stones at them, shouting "This is Montenegro!” and “This is not Serbia!”

Waving red Montenegrin flags with a double-headed eagle, protesters then set up road barriers with trash containers, car tires and large rocks to prevent church and state dignitaries from coming to the inauguration on Sunday.

Montenegrins remain deeply divided over their country’s ties with neighboring Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is the nation's dominant religious institution. Around 30% of Montenegro’s 620,000 people consider themselves Serb.

Thousands protested last month in Cetinje, demanding that the inauguration be held somewhere else. The church has refused to change its plans.

Since Montenegro split from Serbia, pro-independence Montenegrins have advocated for a recognized Orthodox Christian church that is separate from the Serbian one.

Montenegrin authorities have urged calm during the weekend ceremonies, which start with the arrival Saturday evening of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Porfirije, in Podgorica, Montenegro's capital.

Porfirije is set to attend Sunday's inauguration of Joanikije, whose predecessor as the church's leader in Montenegro, Amfilohije, died in October after contracting COVID-19.

Illustrating the deep ethnic divide, thousands of people waving Serbian flags gathered in front of the main Serbian Orthodox church in Podgorica on Saturday to welcome the patriarch. Many were bused to the capital from Serbia.

The Serbian Orthodox Church played a key role in demonstrations last year that helped topple a a long-ruling pro-Western government in Montenegro. The new government now includes staunchly pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties.

Montenegro's previous authorities led the country to independence from Serbia and defied Russia to join NATO in 2017. Montenegro also is seeking to become a European Union member.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
20K+
Followers
29K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montenegro#Christian Church#Podgorica#Ap#Balkan#Cetinje#Rtcg Tv#Eagle#Orthodox Christian#Pro Serb#Pro Russian#Nato#European Union#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Europe
Related
Immigrationkfgo.com

Lithuania expels Afghanistan migrants despite European Court stand

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania on Thursday sent five Afghan migrants back to Belarus shortly after they had crossed the border despite the European Court of Human Rights earlier saying they should be allowed to stay. The migrants had tried to enter Lithuania unsuccessfully at least 10 times since Aug. 29,...
ProtestsPosted by
WSB Radio

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

CETINJE, Montenegro — (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state's old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation. Hospital officials in the city of...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sunday dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation. Opponents of the inauguration set up barricades on Saturday to block access roads to Cetinje.
ProtestsBBC

Montenegro clashes as Serb Orthodox Church leader installed

There have been fierce clashes in Montenegro as the Serbian Orthodox church installed a new leader in a ceremony that exposed divisions in the Balkan country. Police used tear gas against protesters who threw rocks and bottles in the city of Cetinje. Montenegro split with Serbia in 2006 but its...
Protestsabc17news.com

Divided over talks with Spain, Catalonia’s separatists rally

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Thousands of Catalans have rallied for independence from the rest of Spain in their their first major mass gathering since the start of the pandemic. The march in Barcelona on Saturday comes before a meeting between regional leaders in northeast Catalonia and the Spanish government. They will try to find a solution to the political crisis caused by the separatist movement. But the differences inside the Catalan separatist camp over the talks marked the rally. Some separatist leaders see the talks as a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get Spanish authorities to open the door to a referendum on secession. Others see the talks as pointless.
EuropeNew York Post

Russian strongman Putin weeps over friend’s coffin

A grief-stricken Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown a rare public display of emotion as he wept over the coffin of his close friend. The Russian strongman attended the funeral of his pal and Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev in Moscow on Friday. Zinichev, 55, died Wednesday while trying to...
Immigrationvitruvianpost.com

Turkey Shuns Afghan Refugees, And Europe Might Be Next

“As Turkey, we have sufficiently carried out our moral and humanitarian responsibilities regarding migration….. It is out of the question for us to take an additional refugee burden,” said Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Aug. 29. It is the newest in a long line of bad news for the roughly 27,000 Afghan refugees making the dangerous journey through Iran and Eastern Turkey every week. If they manage to navigate the mountain passes and sneak past the border guards alive, they face a country growing increasingly hostile to refugees, and the ones moving forward into Europe don’t fare that much better.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Hungary Condemns EU Move to Fine Poland Over Judicial Reform

BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary labelled European Union authorities as arrogant after they moved to impose financial penalties against Poland in a dispute over judicial reforms. The European Commission said on Tuesday it had asked the EU's top court to fine Poland over the activities of a judges' disciplinary chamber, stepping up a long-running dispute over the rule of law.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Albanian parliament sworn in following April Socialist win

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s new parliament members were formally sworn in and elected a new speaker Friday, in the house’s first session after an April 25 election. Serving its third consecutive mandate, the left-wing Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama has 74 of parliament’s 140 seats, while the main opposition center-right Democratic Party has 59.
PoliticsTelegraph

Michel Barnier demands return of France's 'sovereignty' from European courts

Michel Barnier said that France had to regain the sovereignty it has lost to European courts on Thursday and called for a referendum on a ban on non-EU immigration. The former Brexit negotiator and EU commissioner was accused of hypocrisy because his comments appeared to contradict many of the positions he took when he was helming talks with the UK.
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

Bulgaria to Hold Parliamentary Election on Nov. 14 -President

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria will hold its third parliamentary election this year on Nov. 14, President Rumen Radev said on Saturday, after parliament approved changes to the 2021 state budget. The Balkan country will also hold the first round of the regular presidential election on the same date. Radev, who...
Posted by
The Associated Press

US pulls missile defenses in Saudi Arabia amid Yemen attacks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. has removed its most advanced missile defense system and Patriot batteries from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, even as the kingdom faced continued air attacks from Yemen’s Houthi rebels, satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show. The redeployment of the defenses...
United NationsBirmingham Star

EU expresses concerns over human rights in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): European Union's Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Wednesday expressed concerns over human rights and enforced disappearances in Pakistan before the renewal of GSP Plus that is going to expire by the end of 2023. Kaminara said that the protection of human rights, press freedom...
PoliticsRebel Yell

Former EU Council President does not rule out Poland’s exit from the EU |

Warsaw (AP) – Former EU Council President and Polish opposition leader Donald Tusk does not consider his country’s exit from the EU to be ruled out. Poland could no longer be a member of the EU “faster than it looks” if the current campaign of the national-conservative PiS party gets out of hand, Tusk told TVN24 on Friday. Tusk is the acting chairman of Poland’s largest opposition party, the Liberal-Conservative Civic Platform.
Politicsinvesting.com

Northern Ireland's DUP calls EU's Sefcovic 'belligerent'

BELFAST (Reuters) - A lawmaker for Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party on Friday described as "belligerent", "mistaken" and "foolish", comments by a senior European Union official rejecting British calls for a post-Brexit trade agreement to be renegotiated. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit EU relations with Britain, said...
Agricultureinvesting.com

EU parliament committee approves farm subsidy reforms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament's agriculture committee on Thursday approved a deal to overhaul the European Union's huge farming subsidies, including new measures aimed at making agriculture greener. The committee approved three pieces of legislation, which from 2023 will govern spending from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) -...
ProtestsEl Paso News

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state’s old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation. Hospital officials in the city of Cetinje...
ProtestsKGET 17

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state’s old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation. Hospital officials in the city of Cetinje...
Protestsfox44news.com

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

CETINJE, Montenegro (AP) — Arriving in a military helicopter, the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro was inaugurated in the state’s old capital on Sunday amid clashes between police and protesters who oppose continued Serb influence in the tiny Balkan nation. Hospital officials in the city of Cetinje...

Comments / 0

Community Policy