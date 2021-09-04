Hold faith in God throughout the seasons of life

With September comes the harvest season. In our nearly 40 years of gardening in Logan, possibly due to this summer’s heat, we have had one of our best harvests ever. Early in our marriage we grew an heirloom dry bean we called “Hodgdon beans.” We never knew its real name, but we were told that when my grandfather’s family moved west to homestead in Oregon that they brought this bean with them. It was handed down from generation to generation.