UFC Vegas 36: Brunson vs. Till live results, discussion, play by play

By Mookie Alexander
Bloody Elbow
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us today (Sept. 4) on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and full play-by-play (main event) as UFC Vegas 36 goes down at the APEX facility. The headliner of the card is a middleweight matchup between Derek Brunson and former welterweight title challenger Darren Till. In the co-main event, English heavyweight prospect Tom Aspinall will look to maintain his unbeaten UFC record against late replacement Sergey Spivac, who is filling in for Sergei Pavlovich due to the latter’s travel problems.

