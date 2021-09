Something has happened in Solsona. The Bishop has left without saying goodbye to his parishioners after more than a decade in command of the diocese of just over 140,000 inhabitants without a concrete cause in the resignation of him. Pope Francis accepted it agile on August 23, motivated by "strictly personal reasons". Now everything is rumorology and stalks the shadow of a woman. "I have fallen in love and I want to do things right," says the specialized medium digital religion that she has declared to El Allegados of her.