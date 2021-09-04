Car Crashes After Shooting, Police Pursuit In McKinley Park; All Four Occupants Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 1 a.m. four people were in a white Dodge Charger near 32nd and Wood. That’s where officers saw someone in the car open fire.

They did not hit anybody, but the officers pursued that Charger until it crashed into some parked cars and then a Mercedes near 21st and Ashland.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered cuts to his face and chest.

The driver of the Charger broke his leg. He and a woman in the car with him were both hospitalized.

Police arrested the two and the other two people in the Charger with them. Charges are pending.