CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Car Crashes After Shooting, Police Pursuit In McKinley Park; All Four Occupants Arrested

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Posted by 
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NkIHZ_0bmh7kLx00

CHICAGO (CBS) — A shooting in Chicago’s McKinley Park neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said around 1 a.m. four people were in a white Dodge Charger near 32nd and Wood. That’s where officers saw someone in the car open fire.

They did not hit anybody, but the officers pursued that Charger until it crashed into some parked cars and then a Mercedes near 21st and Ashland.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered cuts to his face and chest.

The driver of the Charger broke his leg. He and a woman in the car with him were both hospitalized.

Police arrested the two and the other two people in the Charger with them. Charges are pending.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
City
Ashland, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cars#Traffic Accident#Chicago Police#Dodge#Charger#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Chicago, ILChicago Sun-Times

2 backyard shootings within 4 blocks in little over an hour on South Side

Two backyard shootings within four blocks of each other occurred a little over an hour apart early Monday on the South Side. A 22-year-old man was standing in his backyard about 11:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Yale Avenue in Longwood Manor when he heard a loud noise and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.
Gilroy, CAGilroy Dispatch

Police: Man killed in shootout led officers to location

Gilroy Police identified the man killed in a Sept. 8 shootout with an officer as David Lopez, who was a suspect in an Aug. 31 shooting that left a person in critical condition. In a Sept. 10 press release, police released details of the events leading up to the early-morning...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in South Shore

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old man was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday in the South Shore neighborhood. Daveon Houston was arrested Tuesday after he was identified as the person who shot and killed a 20-year-old man in the 7800 block of South Clyde Avenue, Chicago police said.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
CBS Philly

Dramatic Video Shows 2 Men Chase, Kill Man In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police release dramatic video of two men wanted in a deadly shooting. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue. You can see the suspects pull out a gun and start shooting at the victim. They chased the 52-year-old man down the street. He later died from his injuries. There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Chicago, ILcwbchicago.com

Man beaten, critically injured in Wrigleyville overnight

A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after a group of people attacked him following an incident on the plaza in front of Wrigley Field early Sunday, according to Chicago police. One person is in custody, and charges were still pending Sunday afternoon, a police spokesperson said, citing preliminary information.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe police arrest man after four cars stolen from local dealer

The calls came in Monday afternoon: Two drivers were sideswiped off Airport Road by a black Land Rover. A third driver was hit near Capital High. Santa Fe officers, with the aid of a police dog, arrested 41-year-old Ruben Mendoza on a slew of charges after he was accused of taking a stolen Range Rover on a reckless driving spree.
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Man charged with shooting CTA employee

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with shooting a CTA employee in downtown Chicago. Dennis Green, 38, was arrested Saturday around 9 p.m. shortly after shooting a 34-year-old man in the 0-100 block of E. Washington Street in the Loop. Green is facing four charges: one felony count of...
Delaware StateWBOC

Delaware Police Investigate After Crew Find Body in Crashed Car

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A person was found dead with a car that crashed in a wooded area, but Delaware State Police said it’s not clear when that crash happened. An excavating crew working near the intersection of state Route 48 and Hercules Road in the Wilmington area on Wednesday morning found a wrecked Mercedes CLA in a wooded area, police said in a news release. The workers called 911 and responding troopers determined that the driver failed to negotiate a curve on state Route 48 and went off the southern side of the road and into a heavily wooded area. The car eventually hit a creek embankment and overturned.
Naranja, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Body Found In Running Car In Parking Lot Of SW Dade Apartment Complex

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting in Naranja. Police said just before 6:30 a.m. they received a call about an unresponsive male inside a running car in the parking lot of the Redland Crossings apartment complex in the 14700 block of SW 264th Street. When officers arrived they tried to revive him, it was then that they discovered he had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Chopper4 over the lot spotted the car next to a dumpster, the body was on the ground on the driver’s side covered with a tarp. Anthony Gino said he heard gunshots before going to bed. “I was just in my room playing my game then I heard shots, close, you feel me, we stayed right there. Then I woke up the next day and saw the cops and crime scene everywhere outside,” he said. Investigators are looking for witnesses as they try to determine what led up to the shooting.
Alabama StateNew York Post

4-year-old Alabama boy fatally shot while visiting dad in Chicago

A 4-year-old boy visiting his father in Chicago was killed by stray gunfire while getting a haircut — one of five people killed and 53 others wounded in shootings across the embattled city over Labor Day weekend. Mychal Moultry Jr., who was staying at his father’s apartment in Woodlawn, was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy