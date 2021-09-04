Zelensky in Washington: How not to fall from the list of priorities of a withdrawal country

The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, visit today a white house that for a while was elusive. Your visit has been preparing for two years and one day has been delayed by events in Afghanistan. The Ukrainian leader has placed two sensitive issues: belonging to NATO and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Europe, a Infrastructure to which Ukraine is opposed. Also the supply of lethal armament will serve to calibrate Biden's commitment to the Ukrainian government. The chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan causes some nervousness in all the countries of the world with which the United States has a security commitment. Washington's financial aid for the Ukrainian armed forces is much less than that provided to Afghanistan and there have never been American soldiers fighting with the Ukrainians. Kiev has not been clear either until when the US commitment lasts. But unlike the Afghan national army, the Ukrainians have defended themselves their sovereignty, with debatable success. The separatists have not managed to move forward, but the government troops and the battalions that complement them have not been able to erase them from the map. The war follows and Zelensky will end the first mandate of him without having put an end.