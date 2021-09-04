CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Zelensky in Washington: How not to fall from the list of priorities of a withdrawal country

By R10Writer
dailynewsen.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, visit today a white house that for a while was elusive. Your visit has been preparing for two years and one day has been delayed by events in Afghanistan. The Ukrainian leader has placed two sensitive issues: belonging to NATO and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Europe, a Infrastructure to which Ukraine is opposed. Also the supply of lethal armament will serve to calibrate Biden's commitment to the Ukrainian government. The chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan causes some nervousness in all the countries of the world with which the United States has a security commitment. Washington's financial aid for the Ukrainian armed forces is much less than that provided to Afghanistan and there have never been American soldiers fighting with the Ukrainians. Kiev has not been clear either until when the US commitment lasts. But unlike the Afghan national army, the Ukrainians have defended themselves their sovereignty, with debatable success. The separatists have not managed to move forward, but the government troops and the battalions that complement them have not been able to erase them from the map. The war follows and Zelensky will end the first mandate of him without having put an end.

www.dailynewsen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Ukraine#White House#Nato#American#Ukrainians#Russian#European#The Biden Administration#The Department Of Defense#Senate#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
Foreign Policyneworleanssun.com

Former U.S. Envoy Warns On Ukrainian Security, Policy With Russia

PRAGUE - The former U.S. special envoy to Ukrainian peace talks warned of lasting damage from recent events in Afghanistan and pointed to challenges from Russian actions and setbacks in Ukraine. In a wide-ranging interview, Kurt Volker said the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan had incurred 'a lot of damage,' warned...
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Mr Zelensky (finally) goes to Washington

A year can be a lifetime in politics. The past two probably qualify as a generation's worth of lifetimes, so a reader might be forgiven for not quite remembering why the name of Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky rings a bell. Mr Zelensky was asked two years ago by Donald Trump...
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Joni Ernst’s Attack On Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Has People Saying, ‘Wait, What?’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) raised eyebrows when she claimed President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates were just a “diversion away from 9/11.”. “They are leading by coercion,” Ernst railed Friday against the Biden White House’s sweeping directives on Fox News, joining the chorus of GOP criticism leveled against the plans that seek to end the pandemic.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

The Taliban are lying, France's foreign minister says

PARIS (Reuters) - The Taliban are lying and France will not have any relationship with its newly-formed government, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said late on Saturday before heading for talks in Qatar on Sunday to discuss future evacuations from Afghanistan. “They said they would let some foreigners and Afghans...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
newschain

US ambassador summoned in Moscow over ‘election interference’ in Russia

The Russian foreign ministry summoned US ambassador John Sullivan, to complain about alleged interference by “digital giants” in Russia’s upcoming parliamentary election. A ministry statement said deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov claimed Russia “possesses irrefutable evidence of the violation of Russian legislation by American ‘digital giants’ in the context of...
Texas StateWashington Post

Texas Upends the Republican ‘Leave Us Alone Coalition’

Whether Texas’s anti-abortion law survives inevitable Supreme Court scrutiny, it may already have done irreparable damage to what was once known as the conservative movement — despite delivering a crucial part of that movement its greatest win. The law, which bans abortions after six weeks and allows private citizens to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy