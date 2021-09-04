CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

BUAIDÓ requires more guarantees to support participation in the November elections

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision of the Venezuelan opposition to participate in the elections of governors and mayors of November 21 did not have the unanimous support of several of its leaders, including the president in charge, Juan Guidó, who, although he did not reject the announcement, has said publicly that there are still enough conditions for the vote to be free. In a mockery tone, Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday night that he would applaud when he sees Guido voting at the November elections, to which the opposition leader responded that the warranties for Logar free and fair elections will be sought to protest in the streets or in the new negotiation between the opposition and the regime that will be resumed on Friday in Mexico City. "Maduro: Ponte seriously. We all know that today there are no conditions or guarantees for an election Free and fair. So much, that you are sitting as a counterpart in an international negotiation process that seeks these electoral guarantees, policies and a schedule of elections ", He said guided on Twitter.

