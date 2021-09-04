Panthers HC Matt Rhule picks Clemson to beat Georgia

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has this shaking hands and kissing babies thing down pretty well.

The second-year shot-caller called a different kind of shot on Saturday morning. Rhule was featured on ESPN’s College GameDay ahead of tonight’s marquee matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers and played it up for his home peeps.

That’s how it’s done, Matt. You know where your bread is buttered.

Rhule, despite not being the coach of the “Charlotte” Panthers, took in some Charlotte 49ers football last night as well. And, wouldn’t you know it, the 49ers pulled off the upset victory over the Duke Blue Devils, 31-28, with not-Charlotte coach watching on.

As for that third game, Rhule also attended the clash between the East Carolina Pirates and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium on Thursday. The Mountaineers triumphed, 33-19.

With his notable stints running and elevating the programs over at Temple University and Baylor University, Rhule obviously hasn’t been in uncharted waters this weekend. He knows a thing or two about college football (and pandering to the right crowd), so maybe hedge your bets on those Tigers tonight.