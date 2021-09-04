CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Respawn Dev Confirms Fix Coming to Annoying Gold Shield Swap

Respawn developer Ryan Rigney confirmed a fix to the gold body armor is coming next update. It's one of the most annoying things to face in late-game scenarios. Armor swapping is a key skill when it comes to firefights and when you have some of the best armor in the game, it can be annoying to have to hold your swap for gold armor.

