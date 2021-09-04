10 easy recipes you can make with your kids

Most people take the easy way out and buy some pre-made sauce at the grocery store when it comes to pizza sauce. While there's no doubt that the sauce you get at the store is pretty tasty, there's still just something about homemade sauce that hits a little different. If you've made your own sauce at home before, then you know what we're talking about. And if you haven't? Then you're definitely missing out! There's no time like the present to try out a homemade pizza sauce to elevate your pizza game to an entirely different level. Recipe developer Kristen Carli created this wonderful recipe. It requires a few ingredients and takes just 15 minutes to cook, and it's pretty much a no-brainer to try.