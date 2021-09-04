The Air Jordan 1 Gets Upgraded With Gore-Tex
Jordan Brand will soon drop a new version of the Air Jordan 1 featuring new materials that are suited to handle the winter weather. According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 1 High “Element” will arrive this holiday season. Based on the leaked imagery from @pvasneakers, the shoe’s upper replaces the traditional leather construction with Gore-Tex materials that are expected to be waterproof for protection against the elements. The style wears a predominantly black color scheme with grey accents appearing on the heel counter and Swoosh. In addition, Gore-Tex branding appears on the heel and on the footbed.solecollector.com
