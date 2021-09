The Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield event is wrapping up in Pokémon GO. Let's see what worked and what didn't work in this post-GO Fest mega event!. Shiny releases! Wow, we got a wave of Shinies here, didn't we? Galarian Meowth, Farfetch'd, Weezing, and Stunfisk all had their Shinies released and they were available in raids and Eggs throughout the event. This was definitely the highlight of the event, despite some online chatter complaining about raid/egg-only Shinies. This is how the Alolan Shinies were mostly released and this is how Ultra Unlock originally did the Generation One regionals as well (minus the raids). Personally, I loved it.