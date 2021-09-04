The Best City for Outdoor Jobs

When people think of work in America, likely they think of jobs in offices, or, now, jobs where people work from home. America’s largest companies include Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. Few of the people who work at these corporations spend time outside, unless it is a lunchtime walk for exercise. However, millions of people work outdoors in construction, farming and making deliveries. Some places are better than others when it comes to these jobs, and at least one study looks at them by city.