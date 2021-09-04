CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best City for Outdoor Jobs

By Douglas A. McIntyre
247tempo.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people think of work in America, likely they think of jobs in offices, or, now, jobs where people work from home. America’s largest companies include Amazon, Walmart, Apple, Alphabet and Berkshire Hathaway. Few of the people who work at these corporations spend time outside, unless it is a lunchtime walk for exercise. However, millions of people work outdoors in construction, farming and making deliveries. Some places are better than others when it comes to these jobs, and at least one study looks at them by city.

ConstructionFOX 11 and 41

Best-Paying Cities for Roofers

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused long-lasting economic disruption in many industries, but one field that is poised for continued growth coming out of the pandemic is construction trades, including roofers. The occupational outlook for roofers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that nearly 15,000 roofing jobs will come...
TrafficPosted by
TheStreet

The Best Cities to Go Carless

New cars are expensive and becoming increasingly difficult to find. Used car prices are at an all-time high. Cities have closed off streets to automobile traffic to allow residents to stroll safely, and to give room for restaurants to add outdoor seating areas. Gas is over $3 a gallon nationally,...
Charlotte, NCkiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranked No. 32 for Outdoor Grilling

Whether you plan to barbecue on Labor Day or getting ready to celebrate the more eccentric Barbecue Your Breakfast Day, which is Sepember 4th, outdoor grilling is a wonderful way to get together with your loved ones while staying safe from the Delta variant. But which cities promise the perfect...
Tampa, FLthetampabay100.com

Tampa ranks as one of the worst city’s for outdoor grilling

Tampa residents may be weary before rolling out the grill this Labor Day weekend. In preparation for Labor Day, Lawn Love ranked 183 U.S. cities to determine the best cities for outdoor grilling. Tampa ranked among the top ten worst cities to grill in. Tampa’s worst scores came from the...
LifestylePosted by
NEWStalk 870

Could This Really Be The Best Beer Job Ever?

We've talked about "the Perfect Job" a few times before....but this time we really mean it! No, seriously. The headline says Dream Job: Get paid $2000 to Drink Beer in America's Beer Capitals. C'mon now, it even says "Dream Job" in the title. Let's dig a little deeper, blow off...
Jobs959theriver.com

Here Are the Best Jobs for Lazy People

If your a LAZY person, Do I have a job for you? No need to apply if you’re too tired…. Someone posted a list of the best jobs for lazy people . . . 1. TV or Film Critic. It’s a hard job to get. But once you have it, you’re just watching movies in your PJs all day.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
San Diego, CANBC San Diego

City of San Diego Begins Crackdown On Non-Compliant Outdoor Dining Areas

City of San Diego Begins Crackdown on Non-Compliant Outdoor Dining Areas. City of San Diego code compliance investigators have started issuing violation notices for permitted businesses whose outdoor dining areas are out of compliance with local, state, and federal codes. As of Wednesday, the city had issued 453 temporary outdoor...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

HCA isn't requiring COVID-19 vaccines

HCA Healthcare is not yet mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for its doctors, nurses and other staff, CFO Bill Rutherford said during the Morgan Stanley health care conference Thursday. Why it matters: HCA is one of the largest health systems in the country with 275,000 employees and 187 hospitals, many of...
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.

