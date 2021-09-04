CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

DEVIL’S KNOB COMPLEX GROWS BY OVER 2,600 ACRES

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devil’s Knob Complex has grown by over 2,600 acres, and is now at 43,830 acres. An update from the Florida Red Incident Management Team said Smith Fire is up by just over 2,000 acres and is listed at 26,542 acres. On the northwest edge, crews continue building containment lines north for Forest Service Road 2719, engaging in direct attack when feasible and conducting strategic firing operations. On the east side, crews continue to prepare for strategic firing operations working northeast toward Forest Service Road 27. On the south side, hand crews continue mop up operations in the Zink Creek area.

