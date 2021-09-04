DEVIL’S KNOB COMPLEX GROWS BY OVER 2,600 ACRES

The Rough Patch Complex has grown by just over 1,200 acres and is now listed at 35,054 acres. An update from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said the Chaos Fire has grown by just over 600 acres and is now burning in 18,979 acres. The Little Bend Fire is now at 7,137 acres. The east end of the Chaos Fire is established in the City Creek drainage. Aircraft provided bucket drops to cool the fire and slow its progress while crews work on indirect line. The spot fire on the south end of the Chaos Fire is close to being contained. On the western side, no heat is being detected near the line. Crews continue to mop up two spot fires from earlier in the week located on the north end. Indirect line construction on the Little Bend Fire is progressing along the 3815 and 3816 roads.