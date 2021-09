ISL Match 5, Day 1: Balanced Effort and Relay Sweep Leads Toronto Titans to Big Lead. The International Swimming League (ISL) season three continued with Match 5 from Naples, Italy, and during the first day of the match, the Toronto Titans opened up a lead ahead of the DC Trident, the LA Current and Team Iron. The Titans have been one of the most surprising teams early on this ISL season, and that group was the dominant team Thursday evening. Louise Hansson, Lisa Bratton, Kasia Wasick, Shane Ryan and impressive 15-year-old Summer McIntosh all picked up individual victories, and Toronto earned victories in both 400 freestyle relays and 400 medley relays. The Titans hold a big lead in the meet as they continue to send a message that by the end of the season, they may belong among the ISL’s elite.