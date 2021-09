Despite the scoreline and lack of clear-cut chances, it was an overwhelmingly positive afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for Xisco's Watford that provided a contrast with, and some relief from, the previous week's misery on the South coast. For Nuno's men, it was more of the same as they made it three 1-0 wins out of their opening three league fixtures. Resolute defensively and quick on the break Nuno has profited from Jose's foundations yet the Spurs players seem to have had a new lease of life installed within them, epitomised by Dele Alli's reintroduction into the side.