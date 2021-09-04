CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Biden to travel to New York and New Jersey to survey Hurricane Ida storm damage

By Jason Hoffman, CNN
WRAL
 7 days ago

CNN — President Joe Biden will travel to New Jersey and New York next week to survey widespread storm damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, according to the White House. It will be Biden's second trip to survey damage from the storm after visiting Louisiana on Friday. This...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
State
Louisiana State
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#Extreme Weather#Cnn#The White House#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Related
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden wanders out of place while first lady speaks at DC middle school

President Joe Biden appeared to wander out of place Friday while first lady Jill Biden delivered a speech at a Washington, D.C., middle school. While Jill Biden discussed the "mix of emotions" each school year brings, the president lifted his hand to his face, as if to cover his eyes to see something, before wandering behind the first lady and out of frame, footage showed .
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Public HealthValueWalk

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers

Biden Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics for Anti-Vaxxers; Requirements Not Reasoning, Cost Shifting, and Grant Conditions All Worked. Biden' COVID Advisors Consider Anti-Smoking Tactics For Anti-Vaxxers. WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2021) - Frustrated as things go from very bad to even worse, President Joe Biden' COVID advisors are mulling using the...
Congress & CourtsWRAL

Biden administration appeals ruling that found DACA unlawful

CNN — The Biden administration appealed on Friday a Texas court ruling that found the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program unlawful -- injecting fresh uncertainty into the lives of thousands of immigrants. The Justice Department filed a notice to appeal US District Judge Andrew Hanen's ruling, kicking off...
Labor IssuesWRAL

The week in 11 headlines

CNN — This week, President Joe Biden outlined a more aggressive strategy to combat Covid-19 and announced new vaccine and testing requirements that could impact more than 100 million Americans. Meanwhile, the nation marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. Monday. Jobless Americans left scrambling after...
Public HealthWRAL

Biden's six-step Covid plan, explained

CNN — The US Covid situation is as dire as ever, with 1,500 people dying each day -- an average of 150,000 new cases each day. With more than 100,000 hospitalized Americans, the number of deaths -- almost certainly an undercount -- will continue to rise above the 653,000 current total. It seems sure to eclipse the death total from the 1918 influenza pandemic and is far greater than every US conflict except the Civil War.
Las Vegas, NVcarolinajournal.com

Casinos, airports empty as Sin City worries it may be next target

I was in Las Vegas, an assistant city editor for the afternoon daily newspaper, the Las Vegas Sun. I awoke that Tuesday morning to a clock radio, from which an announcer was talking about a plane flying into a building in New York City. He and another man were debating whether it was an accident.
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals who is really getting the severe breakthrough COVID-19 cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new data about who is suffering from severe breakthrough cases of COVID-19, and it’s inline with information we’ve read before. How many breakthrough cases are there?. The CDC said it received reports of 12,908 severe COVID-19 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated people,...
Posted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Parasite Has Been Found In The United States

According to the CDC, the parasite (named Naegleria Fowleri) causes a brain infection and has been found in Texas, California, and other warm states. After swimming in central Texas, Laci and John's 10-year-old daughter Lily developed a fever and headache. But after doctors ran several tests, they discovered her symptoms were caused by a brain-eating amoeba (parasite) named Naegleria Fowleri. Sadly, Lily passed away in a Fort-Worth hospital a week later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy