A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 13. CITY COUNCIL ... The council plans to hold a study session with the city's independent police auditor; hold a TEFRA hearing for financing the Silicon Valley International School project at 151 Laura Lane; consider a zoning code interpretation pertaining to nonconforming uses at 340 Portage Ave.; consider strategies for adding resources to promote economic development; and consider possible extentions to closures of University and California avenues to vehicles. The virtual meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.