Valtteri Bottas says there will not be an announcement about his future this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix, following the news of Kimi Raikkonen’s impending retirement. On Wednesday evening Raikkonen confirmed this will be his final season in Formula 1, with the Alfa Romeo driver retiring to leave a vacancy at the Swiss-based team. RACER understands Bottas will be moving to Alfa Romeo while George Russell replaces him at Mercedes, but Bottas says it will be a few days until anything is confirmed about his future.