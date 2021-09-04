CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Towson, MD

Three shot on Towson University campus

By Associated Press
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddaQD_0bmh4kOA00
In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Towson University students walk on campus as the school shut down days before the start of the scheduled spring break in Towson, Maryland.

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Three people were shot on a Maryland Campus around 2 AM on Saturday, according to Baltimore County police.

The shooting was an isolated incident involving a group who gathered at the center of Towson University, officials said.

Information about a suspected shooter is also unknown.

The school confirmed all three victims were in stable condition. One of the wounded was a student while the other two were not affiliated with Towson.

Towson University confirmed the shooting on social media and said it was working with police in response.

Counseling and support services would be available for students, the school said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore County, MD
Education
State
Maryland State
Towson, MD
Crime & Safety
Towson, MD
Education
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Education
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Towson, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Towson University#Shooting#Ap#Baltcopolice#W Tu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy