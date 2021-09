The situation surrounding the renewal of Franck Kessie continues to get more and more difficult with a number of teams now showing interest. Calciomercato.com writes how the last meeting between the Milan management and Kessie’s agent George Atangana dates back to the one in Bologna on 20 August and since then there has been no face to face discussion between the parties. Initially Milan were calm going into the discussions, but the strategy of Maldini and Massara has not yet resulted in pen on paper.