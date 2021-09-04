CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Former Scarborough Downs space is sold out

wgan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) – A new business hub planned for the site of a former horse racing track in Maine is sold out. The former Scarborough Downs is being redeveloped into an “innovation district” by Crossroads Holdings of Portland. The company said the 154-acre district is fully sold out of its more than 825,000 square feet of space. Crossroads Holdings said businesses in the district will include Idexx, Throttle Car Club, AV Technik, Mainely Tubs, Shucks Maine Lobster and others. The downs held its final races in 2020.

wgan.com

