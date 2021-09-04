CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State vs. Wisconsin score, takeaways: No. 19 Nittany Lions upset No. 12 Badgers in defensive slugfest

By Tom Fornelli
CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a scoreless first half saw both teams searching for answers, No. 19 Penn State took control in the second half to upset No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions benefitted from numerous Badgers' mistakes in the red zones while utilizing a tremendous defensive effort to give themselves additional necessary opportunities to try moving the ball against an equally stout defense.

