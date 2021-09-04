CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Everything We Know About Disney’s Magical Express (and What Will Replace It)

By Robin Burks
allears.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Disney World guests were shocked when Disney announced that it would be discontinuing its Magical Express bus service from Orlando International Airport (MCO). Since 2005, Magical Express has allowed Disney World resort guests to hop on a bus for FREE to travel to and from Orlando International Airport and Disney World Resort hotels. The service included picking passengers’ bags up for them on the carousel, meaning the magic would start the moment you stepped onto the bus.

allears.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Service#Disney World Resort#Walt Disney World#Magicbands#Magicmobile#Happy Limousine#Mco#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
Travelkennythepirate.com

The 9 worst Disney rides that aren’t worth waiting for

Walt Disney World has some outstanding rides that we can’t get enough of! But then there are some that are just…not so great, and we can’t help but wonder why they are still in Disney World. Check out this list of the 9 Disney World rides not worth waiting in line for. Do you agree with this list?
Lifestyleallears.net

Closures with No End Date at Walt Disney World

Even with the return of various restaurants, attractions, entertainment, and more, there are a handful of experiences across the parks and resorts that haven’t opened again. While we do have updates and opening dates for quite a few, these are 10 closures with NO end date in sight in Disney World!
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
Moviesallears.net

Find Out How You Can Be an EXTRA in Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

It’s Halloween season, and you know what that means — the Sanderson Sisters have made their fateful return with treats, merchandise, and more!. And, soon you won’t have to watch re-runs of Hocus Pocus to get your fix because a sequel is already in the works. Disney announced earlier this year that Hocus Pocus 2 would be coming to Disney+ in 2022 and now there’s a chance for YOU to be in the movie yourself!
Lifestyleallears.net

What the NEW Disney World Annual Passes Will COST

Disney World Annual Passes will be returning SOON!. Previously, Disney had shared that Annual Pass sales would resume prior to the 50th anniversary on October 1st. Today, we learned that they will be resuming on September 8th! Along with a date, Disney also shared that they would be debuting four NEW tiers for their Passholder system.
Traveldisneydining.com

First Look at Disney Fab 50 Sculptures at Magic Kingdom

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, beginning October 1, Guests will have a chance to scavenger hunt through each theme Park including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to virtually “collect” golden Disney character sculptures on Instagram. The experience is called the “Disney Fab 50” character collection. Disney has slowly been revealing which characters will make up the “Fab 50” and as of yesterday announced Tinker Bell will be the final 50th character. It was also confirmed yesterday that Disney and McDonald’s are partnering up to release 50 character toys in Happy Meals for the 50th Anniversary celebration! And now, overnight, Walt Disney Imagineers were hard at work installing the first of the first character sculpture at Magic Kingdom Park.
Lifestyleallears.net

PHOTOS: New Leaflet Explains FastPass+ Retirement in Disney World

There are some big changes coming to Disney World, including the launch of Genie+, the new paid FastPass system. That’s right — the days of complimentary FastPasses are behind us. This is quite a major change, so in order to help communicate this transition to guests, new leaflets are being...
Travelallears.net

VIDEO: Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Evacuated Last Night

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is a popular hotel choice located in the EPCOT Resort area within walking distance of the Boardwalk, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. Currently, the hotel is undergoing some construction that we spotted on the exterior of the building. Last night, guests of the hotel were evacuated according to a reader report.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Newest Disney Ride, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Evacuated

Walt Disney World Resort’s newest ride, EPCOT Park’s Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, is officially opening to all Guests on Disney World’s 50th anniversary, October 1, 2021. However, the highly-anticipated ride is currently in its Annual Passholder preview phase, which means some lucky Guests are getting a first look at the France pavilion’s latest attraction.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: An Iconic Halloween Popcorn Bucket is BACK in Disney World!

Disney Parks holiday popcorn buckets are such fun and collectible souvenirs. So far this year we’ve seen a new Jack Skellington popcorn bucket, a Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket, and a glow-in-the-dark Halloween bucket. Today we discovered a classic Halloween popcorn bucket is BACK in Disney World, and if you’ve missed out in the past, here’s your chance!
Travelallears.net

NEWS: Disney Cruise Line Will Resume Longer-Length Sailings This Fall

It’s been a long and winding road for the cruise line industry to resume sailings, following a series of emergency declarations, travel advisories, and health mandates. These resulted in the cancelations of itineraries and the departure of modified sailings in recent months. Starting this fall, the Disney Fantasy, Disney Magic,...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

BONUS Park Pass Reservations Can Now Be Made by Disney World Annual Passholders

Disney World recently announced a new Annual Passholder Program, and now, those passes are on sale!. The new program is significantly different from the old one — there are now only 4 types of Annual Passes available, different blockout dates, and new add-ons. One thing the new program also has is more park pass reservations for some Annual Passholders as well as bonus park pass reservations that don’t count toward your overall total number. As passes went on sale today, bonus reservations became available to current passholders!

Comments / 0

Community Policy