Everything We Know About Disney’s Magical Express (and What Will Replace It)
Many Disney World guests were shocked when Disney announced that it would be discontinuing its Magical Express bus service from Orlando International Airport (MCO). Since 2005, Magical Express has allowed Disney World resort guests to hop on a bus for FREE to travel to and from Orlando International Airport and Disney World Resort hotels. The service included picking passengers’ bags up for them on the carousel, meaning the magic would start the moment you stepped onto the bus.allears.net
