I wonder, when the crack cocaine addiction became an epidemic in the 1980s, did anyone foresee that we would someday use the word crack to describe food? Yet, in the darker corners of American humor, people have been doing so for going on two decades at least. For the past ten years, at least, the slang has gone mainstream. And for just as long, vigilant bloggers and food writers have complained about restaurants branding menu items to suggest their foods are addictive.