As a young, first-time head coach in charge of a group expected to compete for a playoff spot this season, the New Orleans Pelicans’ Willie Green is in a unique position. Green turned 40 in July. The only two NBA head coaches who are younger than him are Mark Daigneault (36) in Oklahoma City and Taylor Jenkins (36) in Memphis. Neither dealt with pressure to guide their teams toward the postseason in their first seasons. The Thunder were in tank mode when Daigneault took over, what some have dubbed The Process on The Prairie. When Jenkins got hired, the Grizzlies were trying to turn the page after the successful Grit N’ Grind era sputtered out.