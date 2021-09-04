Fortnite leak suggests dreaded Black Hole will return soon
Fortnite players could be about to venture into the unknown, as leaks suggest the dreaded Black Hole is set to play a role before the start of the new season. Epic Games have implemented an unfathomable amount of events into Fortnite. The range of these events is unpredictable too. From the pop music horizons of the Rift Tour to the intensity of the Nexus War, Fortnite is a canvas for unheard-of gaming innovation.www.dexerto.com
