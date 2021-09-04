San Diego Comic-Con Museum to open in November
The anticipated Comic-Con extension in Balboa Park has been in the works since 2017. The Comic-Con Museum in Balboa Park finally has an opening date: Nov. 26. It has been more than four years since plans for the museum were announced and a planned opening this summer was delayed because of the pandemic. Comic-Con made the announcement last Thursday to supporters that they had a new opening date and construction had begun.www.sandiegouniontribune.com
