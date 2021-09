Valorant has shown off a new map ahead of Episode 3 Act 2, one that hopes to fundamentally reimagine established ideas on the game's arena design. Split between an overgrown jungle and a dusty desert, Fracture is set in Valorant's "mirror verse" which, if Star Trek has taught me anything, is a much hornier realm where all the evil versions of the game's Agents come from. The H-shaped arena starts defenders bang in the center, between two bomb sites, with attackers able to approach from either side—crossing the map quickly using rapid ziplines.