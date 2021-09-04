CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps, Sunshine For Labor Day Weekend; Pop-Up Showers Possible

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some communities throughout Minnesota could see some rain and clouds in between the sunshine this weekend. Northern communities in the Boundary Waters and Arrowhead area could see some sprinkles on Saturday evening, as well as some places in east of the Twin Cities and into Wisconsin. Meteorologist...

