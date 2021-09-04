Minnesota Weather: Warmer Temps, Sunshine For Labor Day Weekend; Pop-Up Showers Possible

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We are waking up to clear skies and seasonable temperatures. It’ll be a gorgeous day with highs a little warmer than yesterday in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) If you are heading to Shanksville for the Flight 93 Memorial, it’ll be a comfortable, sunny day with highs in the low 70s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The weekend gets warmer with highs above normal and back in the 80’s on Sunday. It’ll start to feel a little sticky, so maybe a good day to take a dip in the pool if you didn’t close it. High pressure keeps us dry through the start of the work week with lows mild and nearly 5 to 10 degrees above average in the mid 60’s. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) The next chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms will be Wednesday when a cold front will cross the region. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) We don’t see temperatures get back near normal in the upper 70s until Thursday. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.