Boris Johnson’s proposal to hike national insurance to tackle the NHS backlog and social care reform has won the backing of the House of Commons.A handful of Conservatives raised concerns over the tax hike during the debate — some even labelling the plans “un-Conservative” — but rather than voting against the government, abstained on the motion.The prime minister’s plans, which were revealed just 24 hours ago, comfortably passed by 319 to 248 votes - a majority of 71.Mr Johnson did not rule out the possibility of people having to sell their homes to fund care.He twice failed to answer...