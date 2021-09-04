CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil suspends China beef exports after confirming two mad cow disease cases

By Nayara Figueiredo
SAO PAULO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Brazil has suspended beef exports to China after confirming two cases of “atypical” mad cow disease in two separate domestic meat plants, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The suspension, which is part of an animal health pact agreed between China and Brazil and is designed to allow Beijing time to take stock of the problem, begins immediately, the ministry said. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo in Sao Paulo Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Reuters

Reuters

