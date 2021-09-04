Letter: COVID-19 vaccine? It’s not an option for me

The Sept. 5, 2021, Post-Standard article “Data show a rise in vaccinated patients in hospitals” strongly suggests that vaccines are not effective in preventing Covid-19 hospitalizations. This article, by its tone, is horribly misleading to the reader. You have to look at the fine print in the chart, and again way down near the article’s end, to discover that the numbers do not show hospitalizations because of Covid-19, but also include people who are in the hospital for other illnesses, and oh, by the way, tested positive for Covid-19.