Letter: COVID-19 vaccine? It’s not an option for me

By Dawn Marie Holm, Hallock, Minn.
Grand Forks Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine contains aborted fetal DNA (cellular debris). Moderna and Pfizer used aborted fetal tissue in their research to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. As a practicing Christian, receiving any of these vaccines would violate my conscience. The safety and effectiveness of these vaccines mean nothing to me; neither do vaccine mandates. It is not an option for me to receive a vaccine produced with cell lines from aborted babies.

#Covid 19 Vaccines#Hepatitis A#Christian
