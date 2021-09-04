Letter: COVID-19 vaccine? It’s not an option for me
The Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine contains aborted fetal DNA (cellular debris). Moderna and Pfizer used aborted fetal tissue in their research to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. As a practicing Christian, receiving any of these vaccines would violate my conscience. The safety and effectiveness of these vaccines mean nothing to me; neither do vaccine mandates. It is not an option for me to receive a vaccine produced with cell lines from aborted babies.www.grandforksherald.com
