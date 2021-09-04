CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Huskies, Montana Open Season, Needing Competitive Game

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbpVT_0bmh0SJ800

Following the 5 p.m. kickoff on a chilly and cloudy September afternoon at Husky Stadium, the University of Washington football team needed just seven plays to reach the end zone.

A crowd of 68,491 was on hand to see the first of nine UW touchdowns, three in the opening quarter. Pac-12 Networks was there to provide TV coverage. Only the cameras hung around long enough to see the end of the 63-7 beatdown of Montana.

Quarterback Jake Browning capped the 69-yard opening drive with a 1-yard run. Five future NFL players reached the end zone for the Huskies in this lopsided outing, and 21 soon-to-be pro football players would run onto the field for this purple and gold team.

Montana never really had a chance.

The Grizzlies had no offense whatsoever. The visiting team scored only on a Browning mistake, with defensive back Josh Sandy momentarily tying the game at 7-all with a 36-yard interception return.

Four years later, these programs reunite to see if they can put on a more competitive showing and prevent anyone from getting humiliated this time. Sure, it's the FBS vs. the FCS, but the Grizzlies have a storied football history and normally aren't eight touchdowns worse than anyone.

Playing at Michigan next week, the Huskies need to be tested.

Both sides have changed coaches from the previous meeting, with Jimmy Lake in his second Husky season after replacing the retired Chris Petersen, and former UW assistant Bobby Hauck, who was part of Rick Neuheisel's staff, back for his second stint at Montana.

Not quite three months following that uncomfortable 56-point carnage in Seattle, the Big Sky school fired unpopular coach Bob Stitt, determining that his 7-4 record in 2017 and 21-14 overall ledger over three seasons weren't up to Montana standards. That eight-touchdown loss didn't do him any favors either.

The Huskies trotted out 71 players in that previous meeting, introducing a lot of guys to college football for the first time, using this game as just another initiation step in the program.

Only four of the 2017 UW combatants remain on the roster in starting center Luke Wattenberg, starting outside linebacker Ryan Bowman, reserve running back Sean McGrew and top punter and holder Race Porter. All were subs back in 2017.

In this pandemic-altering and eligibility-extending era of college football, each of these Huskies interestingly enough is that rare sixth-year player.

While Washington played just four games last fall, winning three of them, Montana was limited to a pair of spring outings in April, both victories, because the unforgiving virus. The Grizzlies beat Central Washington 59-3 and Portland State 48-7, each at home.

There's no way the Huskies, as the nation's 20th-ranked team in the Associated Press poll and Pac-12 title contender, are going to lose this football game.

They hold a 17-1-1 series advantage, dropping only the first game held between the schools 101 years ago at Denny Field, 18-14, just months before Husky Stadium was unveiled.

Montana won't be a 56-point loser either.

With Hauck in charge, the Grizzlies are a far more competitive program, even against the bigger school. He's 98-26 as he enters his 10th season as coach in Big Sky country. His goal should be to keep his team within three touchdowns of the UW.

So settle in and welcome college football back to Seattle once more, with fans in the stands, and here's hoping that everyone stays healthy, both on and off the field. Masks have been mandated by local authorities for large gatherings, yet beginning next week. A competitive game on Saturday is highly recommended, too.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
602
Followers
635
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
State
Michigan State
Local
Montana Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Montana Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Ryan Bowman
Person
Chris Petersen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Husky Stadium#American Football#Uw#Pac 12 Networks#Fbs#Fcs#Big Sky#Portland State#Associated Press#Husky Maven#Danraley1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
Florida State247Sports

How to Watch: Florida State vs. Jacksonville State

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday, September 11th, at 8 p.m. from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Both the Seminoles and Gamecocks opened the season with a loss. FSU and JSU have met three times before. FSU, who defeated JSU 41-24 last season, has a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Dayton, OHJournal-News

Dayton’s season-opening football game canceled

Positive COVID-19 tests at Robert Morris mean UD will have to wait another week to play. The Dayton Flyers have waited almost two years to play a football game and will have to wait another week to get back on the field. Dayton’s season-opening game against Robert Morris was canceled...
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Mark Richt on who he would start at quarterback for Florida State

One of the biggest storylines coming out of college football’s opening weekend was the great comeback effort by Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton suffered a devastating leg injury in 2018 that led many to wonder whether or not he would ever walk again. Three years later, Milton made a big impact against a top ten opponent in Florida State’s first game of the season. Milton did not start against Notre Dame, but some experts believe he should start for the Seminoles moving forward.
Ohio StateWTOP

Pac-12’s biggest game: No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 12 Oregon (1-0) faces No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) in front of more than 100,000 fans at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes were two-touchdown favorites to open the week. The Ducks are coming off a close 31-24 victory last weekend against Fresno State, a somewhat surprising result that dropped Oregon a spot in the AP Top 25. In a season-opening 45-31 win over Minnesota, Ohio State shook off some early shakiness to collect nearly 500 yards in total offense. Freshman quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
NFLWTOP

No, 1 ‘Bama hosts Mercer in true home game for Crimson Tide

Alabama will finally have a true homefield advantage again, with a stadium mostly full of fans in crimson and white. The top-ranked Crimson Tide shouldn’t really need that kind of full-throttle support Saturday against FCS Mercer. But it will be refreshing nonetheless after a 2020 season with limited fan attendance because of COVID-19 and a neutral-site opener against Miami in Atlanta.
Wheaton, ILoakpark.com

Wheaton South too much for Huskies in season opener

For the first time since October 2019, the Oak Park and River Forest High School football team played a game fully open to the public. But despite providing the capacity crowd with thrilling moments, the Huskies dropped their season opener to Wheaton-Warrenville South 42-28 on Aug. 27 at Oak Park Stadium.
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #21 Utah Utes at BYU Cougars

One of the best weekend matchups is the Holy War battle between No. 21 ranked Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars. Expect this to be a physical game, and there are also in-state bragging rights on the line. Irish Breakdown makes predictions for the matchup. BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER. Prediction: Utah...

Comments / 0

Community Policy