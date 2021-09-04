Dirty Audio ‘Takes Control’ on Massive New EP
Dirty Audio lands on Bassrush Records with his latest EP, Take Control, which is a fierce ode to trap music and US festival culture. Recognized as one of the next key players pushing bass music forward, Dirty Audio has wowed the world once again with his newest release on Bassrush Records. Having established himself as an important artist to watch since coming onto the bass music scene in 2012, his string of successful releases early in his career has quickly translated to high-profile bookings at renowned festivals and nightclubs around the world. His take on trap music, characterized by hard-hitting basslines and high-energy drops, has garnered plenty of attention – and that’s only been heightened with the Take Control EP.edmidentity.com
