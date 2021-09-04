Dirty Audio ‘Takes Control’ on Massive New EP

Black a.m. – Please Don’t Go. It is not often we see producers try to change things up when it comes to the world of house music, but every now and then, we find someone who does. Today, I bring to you one such artist, who goes by the name of black a.m. black a.m. has recently unveiled his unique blend of edgy modern house vibes and that of rock-heavy electric guitars. He has managed to do so with his latest track, ‘Please Don’t Go‘. If you’re into vibey-house music, or perhaps guitar-using artists like San Holo, or Illenium, then you’re going to want to check out black a.m.’s ‘Please Don’t Go’.