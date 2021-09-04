CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Penn busts Ghosts

By Kevin Hunter
Reporter
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnights improve to 2-0 with dominant win over Abington. TOWAMENCIN >> The spotlight grew larger and larger for North Penn on Friday night, as several players made their own special contributions in a thorough 58-8 victory over Abington. "We had fun tonight," said a smiling Khalani Eaton, who needed just...

