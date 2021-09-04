North Penn busts Ghosts

In front of a home crowd for the first time since November 2019, Duke football did not disappoint in charging toward its first win of the new season. The Blue Devils took down North Carolina A&T 45-17 Friday night, in a much-needed bounceback game following a devastating loss at the hands of Charlotte one week ago. After Mataeo Durant ran for a Duke-record 255 yards, his workload against the Aggies was reduced, but he remained a crucial part of the game. Meanwhile, after a solid showing last week, it was a more impressive night for quarterback Gunnar Holmberg, who led the fast-paced offensive attack from the onset. It was a slow start, but head coach David Cutcliffe and the now-.500 Blue Devils finished with utter domination on both sides of the ball.