San Jose is opening a new parking site for homeless residents living in recreational vehicles, the city announced this week. According to a memo by City Manager Rosalynn Hughey, the idea for the site was created when a private property owner contacted the city about a community of unsheltered residents living on their property along Component Drive in North San Jose. The new parking site at 71 Vista Montaña will offer safe parking, security, sanitation and other services to up to 20 people living in RVs.