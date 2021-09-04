Lakers News: Malik Monk Getting Into The NFT Market

Rondo signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks last November, only to finish the season off with the Clippers. Immediately after he was dealt to the Grizzles in the Eric Bledsoe deal, he agreed to a buyout and returned to the Lakers on a $2.6M deal. After the bubble title with the Lakers, Rondo secured the bag, and then returned back to the Lakers to help win their second title in three years. In the process, he cost the Clippers two second round draft picks and Lou Williams…definitely music to many Laker fans’ ears.