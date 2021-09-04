CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Lakers News: Malik Monk Getting Into The NFT Market

By Corey Hansford
Posted by 
Lakers Nation
Lakers Nation
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the world of cryptocurrency, one of the biggest growing markets over the past year has been non-fungible tokens or NFTs. An NFT is a unique digital asset representing ownership of real-world items and is often used for art and music. But it has also exploded in the sports world as things such as NBA Top Shot have transformed the trading card community, and now one of the newest Los Angeles Lakers players is looking to get into the market.

lakersnation.com

Comments / 0

Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
860
Followers
2K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

 https://lakersnation.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Malik Monk
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Andre Drummond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Nba Top Shot#The Golden State Warriors#Twitter#Nft Community#Lakers Guard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: NBA Legend Criticizes Rich Paul for Anthony Davis Trade

Rich Paul has long been known to be a powerful figure in the NBA world. The Klutch Sports Agent is best known for being associated with LeBron James, though he has been known to work his magic in other areas as well. Most recently, Paul has become a prominent figure once again, this time around the trade talks surrounding Ben Simmons.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Talks Returning to Team

Rondo signed a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks last November, only to finish the season off with the Clippers. Immediately after he was dealt to the Grizzles in the Eric Bledsoe deal, he agreed to a buyout and returned to the Lakers on a $2.6M deal. After the bubble title with the Lakers, Rondo secured the bag, and then returned back to the Lakers to help win their second title in three years. In the process, he cost the Clippers two second round draft picks and Lou Williams…definitely music to many Laker fans’ ears.
NBAlakersnation.com

Lakers News: Rajon Rondo Motivated By Being On Championship-Caliber Team

Point guard Rajon Rondo is one of the latest additions to the Los Angeles Lakers and yet another veteran player being brought in to help the franchise bring home another NBA Championship. Rondo, of course, was crucial to the team’s title run in 2020 and at this stage of his...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Double Agent Rajon Rondo: Left The Lakers, Earned $15M In Atlanta, Made Clippers Trade Lou Williams And 2 Second-Rounders And Came Back To The Lakers

Rajon Rondo is ready to start his third stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, one year after he won the NBA championship with the team in the infamous Orlando bubble. The player had a very entertaining year since he left the purple and gold, going full circle and returning to the 17-time NBA champions after doing whatever he wanted in the association.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Is Focused on Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the biggest trade of the NBA offseason thus far back during the 2021 NBA Draft. They were able to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards on draft night to set their whole offseason in motion. Los Angeles traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl...
NBABleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Ennis and Damian Jones

The Los Angeles Lakers have undergone a massive overhaul this offseason. The core duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis remains, but many new pieces have been added in free agency and via the trade market. The most notable move, of course, was the trade acquisition of nine-time All-Star Russell...
NBAYardbarker

Lakers News: Former Laker Gary Payton Calls 2003-04 Lakers First Super Team, And He Bonded With Kobe

Laker fans remember the year that the purple and gold acquired Gary Payton and Karl Malone. It felt like someone had turned on "video game trading" mode on their favorite basketball video game. Gary Payton had been a staple of the Seattle Supersonics run and gun brand of basketball. Karl Malone was a dominant, future hall of fame player who with John Stockton created perhaps the most consistent 1-2 punch in NBA history. The Lakers road to a title seemed like a foregone conclusion or a coronation. Laker fans know that did not happen, as LA lost to the Pistons in the NBA finals.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers News: The Depth Of The Lakers Bench

Anyone following the NBA knows the 2021-2022 roster of the Lakers has "showtime Lakers" name recognition. With Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Anthony Davis in their starting four, the Lakers are scary from tip-off. Wayne Ellington may not have the same name recognition, but his 42.2% three-point touch is what makes him dangerous when Westbrook or LeBron drive to the rack, or when Anthony Davis gets the ball down low. If they choose to run a pick-and-roll, Ellington, James, or Anthony could easily find wide-open looks.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: LeBron James No. 6 Jerseys Officially On Sale

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’s new No. 6 jersey is officially available for purchase at the NBA Store. Aside from the NBA’s official store, James’ No. 6 jersey is also being sold at other retailers and outlets. James officially switched to No. 6 earlier in the offseason, a change...
NBAchatsports.com

BREAKING: Rajon Rondo Signing With The Los Angeles Lakers | DeAndre Jordan Signing Next? Lakers News

Breaking Los Angeles Lakers News: According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Los Angeles Lakers are signing point guard Rajon Rondo in NBA Free Agency. Rondo is returning to the Lakers after playing last season with the Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers. Rondo helped lift the Lakers to the NBA championship two years ago alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis and played with the Lakers from 2018-20. This is why you SUBSCRIBE! When breaking Lakers news happens, we have you covered with a video: https://www.youtube.com/lakerstv?sub_... Rajon Rondo is signing with the Lakers in NBA Free Agency. Rondo played two seasons for the Lakers between 2018-2020.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Danny Green Shows Off Tattoo Commemorating 2020 Championship

It is hard to believe, but it has been less than a year since the Los Angeles Lakers triumphantly won the 2020 NBA Championship. The Lakers were unfortunately not able to celebrate their title run properly due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and it was later revealed that players like Anthony Davis pushed the team for a parade. The roster is vastly different after their title, with only Davis, LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard remaining though players like Danny Green still are showing love to the franchise.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers: ESPN Commentator Believes LA Could Have a 70-Win Season

Anytime a team jettisons off most of their roster, you would think they would be headed for a rebuild with an underwhelming season on the horizon. For the Lakers, that’s a different story. Everyone but LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and young rising star Talen Horton-Tucker were sent packing after the team’s exit from the playoffs.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers News: NBA Executive Takes Dig at Roster

The Lakers have only constructed their roster for only about one month, but the internet and pundits have been mocking their roster about their age constantly. LeBron James has been super vocal on what he thinks of the criticism about the teams’ age. Carmelo Anthony downplayed those shots during his...
NBAbasketballinsiders.com

Nets news: DeAndre Jordan working towards buyout – Lakers are favorites

Per sources, center DeAndre Jordan is working towards a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. On Monday, it was first reported that the Los Angeles Lakers were expressing interest in signing the 13-year veteran; they are now the official favorites. This news comes right after Rajon Rondo’s contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies. Rondo is expected to sign a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Lakers today. The 35-year-old guard was waived by the Grizzlies yesterday.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

Lakers News: LeBron James and Dwayne Wade Challenged by Laker Legend

Shaquille O’Neal was once one of the most dominant players the league using his 7’1 frame. He prides himself on being able to do so against some of the toughest competition throughout the 90s and early 2000s. Even at age 49, Shaq still thinks he can continue that dominance over players like LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy