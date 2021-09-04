CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shop TVs under $500, 20% off appliances and more at the Best Buy Labor Day sale

By Christine Persaud
 7 days ago
TVs are massively marked down at Best Buy right now. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day weekend is here and many merchants are having blowout sales to celebrate the holiday. Best Buy is no exception—its sale, which is on through to 11:59 p.m. CT on Monday, September 6, includes deals on everything from televisions to laptops , appliances , headphones and more. But with limited quantities available on the hottest items, you'll want to act quickly before you miss out.

Top-rated TVs are on sale for less than $500—like the TCL 4K 55" Class 4 Series ($399.99) and the Hisense 4K 60" Class A6G Series ($399.99). Samsung appliances are 20% off , while certain washer and dryer packages can earn you a $100 gift card to Best Buy .

There are deals on just about anything tech you can think of at Best Buy through this weekend, so don't hesitate to get that big-ticket (or even small-ticket) item you've been eyeing. Here are the best deals you can get from Best Buy's Labor Day sale.

Best Buy TV deals

The LG C1 is one of the best TVs we've tested—and it's on sale at Best Buy right now. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Best Buy Appliance deals

Shop some of our favorite french door refrigerators at the Best Buy Labor Day Sale. Reviewed / Tara Jacoby / Best Buy

Best Buy laptop deals

Snag some of the best laptops we've tested at the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Reviewed.com

Best Buy headphone deals

Apple's AirPods Pro are some of our favorite earbuds, so getting them at a deep discount is a major win. Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop TVs under $500, 20% off appliances and more at the Best Buy Labor Day sale

