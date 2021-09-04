CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Local Business Spotlight: Scout & Molly's Boutique

By John Frenaye
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 7 days ago
Is not the place for me to shop personally, but for ladies (and gents with ladies in their lives) this podcast is for you. We hopped into Scout & Molly's at the Annapolis Town Center a bit before they opened to talk to Jane Abraham who co-owns the boutique with her daughter. We covered a lot of ground from opening a new store in a pandemic to buying fashion, her use of local artists and designers in some of the truly unique items in the store. And, I did leave with a bag containing a gift that was a huge hit! Next time you are at the Annapolis Town Center, stop in and say hello to Jane. But now…

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

Annapolis, MD
Eye On Annapolis

BONUS PODCAST: The Need at The Light House Is Great

The Light House, our homeless prevention support center in Annapolis needs your help. As expected, COVID presented many challenges to the shelter and, unfortunately, the need continues. We sat down with Executive Director Jo Ann Mattson to learn how the Light House managed through the worst of COVID and how...
SportsPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Baysox to Host Military Appreciation Night on September 18th

The Bowie Baysox will salute those who have served or are currently serving in our nation's armed forces during Military Appreciation Night, presented by Valor Home, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:35 pm. The event takes...
Annapolis, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Visitors Center Offers Extended Hours For Dinner Under the Stars

As a convenience to area residents and visitors, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County's (VAAAC) 26 West Street Visitors Center will remain open until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays, September 8 and 15. Individuals awaiting tables at the final two Wednesday night Dinner Under the Stars on the first block of West Street, as well as anyone interested in getting a head start on fall travel planning, are invited to stop by the Visitors Center for information and a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.
Annapolis, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Hammond-Harwood House Acquires Important Still Life from Early Female Artist

The Hammond-Harwood House museum on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis has acquired the still life painting Peaches and a Pear on a Plate by American artist Margaretta Angelica Peale (1795-1882), niece of Charles Willson Peale, one of early America's most celebrated artists. This acquisition is especially important to the museum and the city of Annapolis. It is the only work by a female member of the Peale family on display in a public collection in the city.
Annapolis, MD
Eye On Annapolis

2021 Sailboat Show: New Pavilion, Nominations Now Open

Nominations For the 2021 Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award Are Now Open. The Annapolis Boat Shows is once again awarding the Sailing Industry Distinguished Service Award at the 2021 United States Sailboat Show (Oct. 14-18) during the Sailing Industry Breakfast on October 15. The award is intended to honor a recipient who has distinguished him or herself through continued and unselfish service to the overall advancement of the sailing industry.
Annapolis, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Softball Throw-Down: One Annapolis Vs Drug-Free All-Stars

In Annapolis, the Mayor's One Annapolis softball team will face off in a "celebrity" game against the Drug-Free All-Stars in a day of festivities at the Roger "Pip" Moyer Recreation Center and Truxtun Park on Saturday, September 18, 2021. The event will run from 11 p.m. to 4 p.m. The first pitch for the softball game will be thrown at 12:30 p.m.
Baltimore, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Watermark Unveils "Becoming Frederick Douglass" Walking Tour

In honor of both International Underground Railroad Month and the 175th anniversary of Frederick Douglass' self-emancipation on September 3rd, Watermark is offering its newest walking tour, "Becoming Frederick Douglass". The tour is offered in partnership with the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, which receives 20% of the proceeds. Patsy Blackshear, Ph.D. President, Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, Inc. shared:
Annapolis, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Festivals Galore at National Harbor in September

September weekends at National Harbor are packed with fun festivals. "After the past year, we are delighted to be able to welcome these signature festivals," said Jackie Saunders, AVP of marketing at National Harbor. "These provide a great way for visitors to see and experience our waterfront destination.". The festivals...
Annapolis, MD
Eye On Annapolis

September 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Tornado Assistance. Annapolis On Good Morning America. Rehab 2 Perform Makes Inc. Magazine List.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!
Anne Arundel County, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Fight Hunger This September

Hunger Action Month happens every September and is a national effort to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger. To educate and bring awareness to the issue of hunger and food insecurity in our local communities, the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) has launched a local campaign.

