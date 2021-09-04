CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reports of ‘child brides’ among Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy raise concerns

By MATTHEW LEE Associated Press
madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men. While child marriage is not uncommon in Afghanistan, the U.S. has strict policies against human trafficking that include prosecutions for offenders and sanctions for countries that don’t crack down on it.

