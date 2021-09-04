Reports of ‘child brides’ among Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy raise concerns

Mohdar Mohamed Abdullah is one of 9/11’s most intriguing figures whose name you may not know. Today, exactly 20 years after the worst terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil, he’s emerged as an important witness in the sprawling New York civil lawsuit in which thousands of members of the 9/11 Families are suing Saudi Arabia, contending the totalitarian kingdom provided financial and material support to the al Qaeda terrorists responsible for those attacks.