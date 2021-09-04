CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Cuomo was a lousy neighbor

By to the editor
Times Union
 7 days ago

Good-bye, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, you’ve been a lousy neighbor. If anyone doesn’t believe me, just walk by the Governor’s Mansion and see for yourselves. It’s hidden behind overgrowth such that one can barely see the Mansion. The Mansion sits in a historic neighborhood surrounded by historic homes whose owners take pride in the upkeep of their property. Why would this beautiful and important building be kept from the view of the general public? Unless, perhaps, its former tenant didn’t want to be seen.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Albany, NYHornell Evening Tribune

'Vaxed': NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's necklace sends a message on COVID vaccines

ALBANY – The gold-colored pendant hanging from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's neck on Thursday was intended to send a message. As she introduced her pick for lieutenant governor, Hochul wore a nameplate necklace with a single word: "Vaxed." Hochul was sworn in as governor Tuesday following former Gov. Andrew...
Healthlampasasdispatchrecord.com

Gov. Cuomo’s last act of treachery

Disgraced Andrew Cuomo abandoned the New York governor’s mansion last week, leaving nearly 15,000 dead nursing home residents in his wake as a result of a catastrophic executive order forcing their facilities to take in COVID-19-infected patients. He also left behind a bevy of female underlings with a mountain of sordid sexual harassment allegations. And, reportedly, Cuomo also ditched his poor…
Queens, NYNew York Post

Governor Hochul says President Biden will offer assistance for Ida flooding

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said President Biden will allocate federal funds to help New York recover from the damage caused by unexpected flashed floods that caused several deaths Wednesday night. “Moments ago I was on the phone with the White House, President Biden called, offered any assistance, he repeated...
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Michael Bloomberg advises Gov. Hochul to ‘be a leader, not a panderer’

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg on Wednesday publicly advised Gov. Kathy Hochul to avoid becoming a political “panderer” — and said homeless people need to be swept off the streets and subways to ensure the city’s comeback from the coronavirus crisis. Following a meeting with Hochul over coffee, Bloomberg told reporters...
Politicsncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Mr. Cuomo's millions

THE ISSUE: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo left office with $18 million in campaign cash. THE STAKES: There must be stricter rules on how political contributions are used. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned from office in disgrace, but there are 18 million reasons to believe he will remain a force in state politics.
New York City, NYcbslocal.com

Brian Benjamin Sworn In As Lieutenant Governor Of New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After 16 days on the job and a series of what she called “extraordinary challenges,” Gov. Kathy Hochul now has a partner and running mate in new Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin. CBS2’s Marcia Kramer said she has never seen an elected official face so many tough...
PoliticsABC Action News

Cuomo grants clemency to 6 individuals, including convicted murderers

Hours before he officially left office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo granted clemency to six people, including convicted murderers. Cuomo commuted the sentences of convicted murderers Greg Mingo, Robert Ehrenberg, Ulysses Boyd, and Paul Clark. He also referred David Gilbert, who was convicted of murder and robbery in 1983, to...
Rockland County, NYPress-Republican

Cuomo clemency move enrages

ALBANY — Lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of the criminal justice system after a former militant activist received a commutation of a prison sentence stemming from his role in the killings of two cops and an armored car guard in 1981. Assemblyman Michael Lawler, R-Rockland County, told CNHI he...
Southampton, NYdanspapers.com

Ex-Gov. Cuomo Hiding in Hamptons, Reports Say

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Disgraced New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is reportedly hiding out in the Hamptons. Multiple sources claim the former governor, who left office last month while facing an impeachment inquiry into his alleged sexual harassment of 11 women, has been staying at the Southampton home of his longtime friend Dr. Jeffrey Sachs.
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Cuomo urged to return campaign donations

Democratic state Sen. Liz Krueger on Friday urged donors to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to request a refund of their contributions and called on Cuomo himself to close his campaign account. Cuomo's resignation took effect Tuesday at midnight, but he continues to hold an $18 million war chest for what...
Burlington, CTPosted by
Connecticut Mirror

On the smearing of Lamont via Cuomo

Wow. What else is there to say about an op-ed entitled “What their actions say about the values of our leaders, including Lamont’s,” of August 30,  written by Brendan Cunningham about Gov. Ned Lamont that implies he knew about former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s wrongdoings - without supplying any facts whatsoever.
Economybizjournals

The Cuomo era is over

The Business Council of New York State Inc. Company. In former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first State of the State address in 2011, he declared New York “open for business.”. The state had been hit hard by the Great Recession, it was facing a huge budget deficit and what he called an “economic crisis” in upstate. Cuomo sought to turn around New York’s high-tax reputation that was driving jobs and people away for warmer, less tax-burdened climates. He wanted to change that image and position himself as economic savior.
PoliticsNewsChannel 36

Cuomo criminal investigations ramp up

(WENY) -- The criminal investigation into the actions of former Governor Andrew Cuomo seems to be picking up. According to WRGB, it was reported Monday night that subpoenas have been issued after allegations were made by the woman formerly known as "Executive Assistant Number One" to the Governor, Brittany Commisso.
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Do We Call Cuomo ‘Former Governor’ or ‘Ex Governor’ Now?

How do you address someone who left a political office in such unconventional terms?. Anyone else still in complete shock that he's gone?. It's hard to believe but it has been almost a month since Andrew Cuomo resigned as the 56th Governor of New York. The resignation was surprise to many New Yorkers. Most of us expected the resignation to come shortly after the Attorney General found he had harassed several women while in office but it came much later. Andrew Cuomo still denies the accusations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy