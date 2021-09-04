CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Scratch, win, run: Italian cops seek man who snatched ticket

Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 7 days ago

ROME — (AP) — Italian police on Saturday were hunting for a Naples tobacco shop owner who allegedly ran off on a motor scooter with a customer’s “scratch and win” game card, which had clinched the top prize of 500,000 euros ($580,000), Italian news reports said.

A day earlier, a woman in her late 60s had purchased two of the highly popular game cards at her local shop in a working-class neighborhood of the southern port city. The first card was a loser. But when she scratched the second one, she saw to her amazement it was the big win, Italian media said.

The customer handed it to a shop employee to doublecheck. That employee in turn passed it to one of the smoke shop's owners for a final check. Instead, news reports said, he held on to it, grabbed his helmet, hopped on the scooter and raced away with the game card, according to the reports.

Carabinieri police who were conducting the search said they weren't authorized to talk about the ongoing investigation.

To prevent the alleged thief from cashing in, authorities at the Italian tax office which runs the "scratch and win" operation froze the entire block of numbers of cards that had been distributed to the tobacco shop.

The unlucky winner wasn't identified in news reports.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
64K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples#Rome#Carabinieri#Police#All Rights Reserved#Italian#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

‘I Was Screaming: “Please, Stop, Stop!”‘ Woman Describes Pain And Horror As She Was Brutally Beaten By Group Of Teens Downtown This Past Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face. Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry. The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform. But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them. “I was...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Independent

Farm apologises for calling police on Black couple it accused of stealing six apples

A Massachusetts farm is apologizing to a Black couple after employees accused them of stealing apples.Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers detailed the incident, which occurred over Labor Day weekend, in a blog post.The couple and their two children went to Connors Farm in Danvers, Massachusetts, as the last hurrah before the summer ends. After spending over $100 on admission, fruit, food, and drinks, the joyous day took a turn as the family was leaving the apple orchard area.The family was stopped by a security guard after six apples overflowed from the designated apple bag into the bottom of a stroller....
Posted by
Rivy L

Panama Hikers Go Missing and Pictures on Their Camera Tell A Mysterious Story

Foul play has never been ruled out entirely in the case of Dutch Panama hikers, Kris and Lisanne. Disconcerting evidence surrounds their story, raising questions as to whether there is a possible suspect, or suspects, in the girls’ disappearance and eventual deaths. Generally, an incident like this can be explained away by the natural environmental elements and lack of wilderness survival skills, but there is much more to this than simply “lost and found.”
Omaha, NEPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Omaha Man Repeatedly Hanged Girlfriend’s Daughter, Filmed It, Then Blamed Meth

A Nebraska judge has sentenced a man to up to 52 years in prison for repeatedly hanging a 2-year-old by the neck until she choked and lost consciousness. The little girl, who survived, is the daughter of the man’s ex-girlfriend. David J. Coleman, 38, strangled her twice on December 14, videotaping his actions then blaming meth for the attacks. “It has changed this child’s life in ways we may never know,” a local prosecutor said. “How she survived this torture is a mystery. But she did.”
AnimalsPosted by
OK! Magazine

Cesar Millan's Pit Bull Allegedly Mauled One Of Queen Latifah's Dogs To Death, Dog Trainer Tried To Cover Up The Incident: Report

Famed dog trainer Cesar Millan's pit bull not only allegedly attacked a promising gymnast, but also mauled one of Queen Latifah's dogs to death, according to a lawsuit. Former gymnast Lidia Matiss is reportedly suing Millan after she was attacked by his dog, Junior, in 2017, which resulted in the end of her gymnastics career. Matiss' attorneys — Omar G. Qureshi and Brian M. Adesman — claimed Millan knew his dog had a history of being violent, yet regularly allowed the pup to roam free.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Declan Jones: Community welcomes jailing of former police officer following attacks on Black men

Campaigners have welcomed the jailing of a police officer who assaulted two Black people – including a child – as a positive step towards justice. Ex-West Midlands Police PC Declan Jones, 30, was captured on CCTV committing both offences on consecutive days while on duty in Birmingham, starting with an assault on a man who was kneed, punched and pepper-sprayed in Aston on 20 April last year.
Public SafetyPosted by
Motorious

Father And Son Duo Busted Renting Out Stolen Luxury And High-Performance Cars

These guys were basically operating as Hertz for organized crime. While many people in Australia are getting tear gassed for going to the beach or staying at the grocery store for too long, the Khalil father-son duo are out there committing some real crimes. Simon Khalil, 53, and his 24-year-old son Brendon Khalil are two of five people in a group renting out stolen luxury and high-performance cars to notorious Sydney crime figures.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Cops release footage of man who allegedly punched MTA conductor

Cops released video of the straphanger who allegedly socked an MTA conductor in the face on a Brooklyn train last week. The suspect attacked the worker around 3:50 a.m. Sept. 1 at the Grant Avenue station in East New York, cops said. The conductor was clearing the train and platform...
New York City, NYboweryboogie.com

Cops Seek Clinton Street Stabbing Suspect Who Fled on a CitiBike

Cops seek a CitiBike-riding suspect wanted for stabbing a man outside a bodega on the Lower East Side two weeks ago. According to the police report, the attacker was involved in a dispute with the 43-year-old victim outside 107 Clinton Street, just north of Delancey, at about 8:50am on the morning of August 23. It is not known what caused the altercation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy