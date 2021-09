The Brainerd Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program (FHPAP) reported 70 contacts in July, 10 of which came from Morrison County. Michele Fournier, program director with Lutheran Social Services (LSS) of Minnesota - Brainerd, gave a report to the Morrison County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, on FHPAP grant funding received from Minnesota Housing and the services it makes possible. Her organization serves families in Morrison, Crow Wing and Todd counties, and has been the administration responsible for the grant money since 1999. It receives funding every two years, with the new biennium set to begin Oct. 1.