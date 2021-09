Take a look back at Franklin County’s history through news and photos that appeared in local newspapers 25, 50, and 100 years ago on Sept 11th. For those of you who are still humming the words to Mama-Loves Mambo and Love is a Many Splendored Thing, Totem Pole Playhouse‘s fabulous production of the ’50s musical Forever Plaid is surely one of the most pleasant memories of the summer of 1996.